Watch: Judith Collins makes her final speech to Parliament

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Judith Collins has made her final speech to Parliament as an MP this afternoon, ahead of her exit from politics.

Her departure brings to an end a 24-year career as an MP, which has seen her hold 18 Ministerial portfolios – some of them twice – as well as leading National in opposition for the 2020 election.

She subsequently remained an MP for National under Christopher Luxon, and became a key minister in the current government.

Collins is set to take up a role as president of the Law Commission.

Her resignation will not trigger a by-election in her electorate of Papakura because of its proximity to the election.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand