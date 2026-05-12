Warriors star Luke Metcalf given permission to explore options with other NRL clubs

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Warriors have given star Luke Metcalf permission to talk to other clubs for next season, as they try to sort through their contract logjam among the halves.

The Auckland NRL outfit has been wrestling with its roster in recent weeks, with Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita – both off contract at the end of this season – preferred as the starting halves combination, despite the return of Metcalf from a hamstring injury.

Australian media is reporting Boyd’s contract has been extended through 2029.

Re-signing Metcalf was a priority for the club, after a knee injury ended his 2025 season prematurely, while he was sitting atop the Dally M Medal standings. He was subsequently extended through 2028.

During his absence, Boyd’s form has helped the Warriors to second on the competition table and made him a State of Origin contender for Queensland.

Last month, coach Andrew Webster tried accommodating both his star halves by playing Metcalf at five-eighth, but the move backfired, resulting in their only two losses of the campaign so far and ending with Metcalf’s hamstring tweak.

His management reportedly told the Warriors he preferred to play halfback and sought clarification on his future with the club.

Boyd’s apparent extension through 2029 has escalated that discontent to a request to allow him to find another home.

The Warriors have given Metcalf that permission.

“We will not make any further comment on this matter until a further update is provided by Luke and/or his management,” said Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Meanwhile, Harris-Tavita has also been exploring his options beyond 2026, including a meeting with former Warriors coach Todd Payten, who is now in charge of North Queensland Cowboys.

Harris-Tavita’s management has reportedly told clubs he is only available for a one-year contract, suggesting he may be positioning himself to join expansion club PNG Chiefs, when they join the competition in two years.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand