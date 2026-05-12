Waikato Police investigating anti-social dirt bike behaviour

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Aimee Whitley, acting Hamilton City Area Commander:

Waikato Police are investigating multiple reports relating to anti social behaviour by groups of dirt bike riders in Hamilton City over the weekend.

Police received a number of calls throughout Saturday 9 May, with callers reporting a range of incidents from riders taking over intersections to cutting across sports fields.

Police take reports of this nature seriously. The actions of these individuals place not only themselves at risk but also members of the public who are simply going about their day.

While we acknowledge it can be challenging to identify offenders when they are riding in groups or wearing face coverings, we will continue to investigate all information provided to us in order to hold these people accountable.

So far, one individual has been identified, arrested, and referred to Youth Aid for follow up.

Police would like to thank members of the public who have assisted by providing footage and information. Community reporting plays a crucial role in helping us identify those involved and hold them accountable.

Anyone with further information or footage of dirt bike riders engaging in unsafe or anti social behaviour in Hamilton City is encouraged to contact Police via our 105 service.

If you have photos or video footage of any of this offending that could help us identify more of the people involved, please contact 105 and quote file number 260509/4814.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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