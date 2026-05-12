University Appointments – Victoria University of Wellington announces new Vice-Chancellor

Internationally-recognised scholar and national award-winning teacher Professor Bryony James has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.
Originally from Cornwall, Professor James has been studying, working and leading in the New Zealand tertiary sector for more than 30 years. She is currently Te Herenga Waka’s Provost, having previously held leadership roles as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at the University of Waikato and Deputy Dean (Research) at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Auckland.
Professor James is a researcher in materials engineering, with her research interest having moved from traditional areas of the subject into the intersection of materials, food and nutrition.
Professor James says leading a university she loves, in a city she loves, is precisely the place she wants to be.
“I’m going to be taking up this role at a time of change in the tertiary sector, but with the privilege of leading a fully comprehensive, established and excellent university, right here among the halls of government, in the capital city.”
She notes that as the current Provost, she brings continuity, but also “very purposeful evolution”.
Te Herenga Waka Chancellor Mr Alan Judge says that, following an extensive global search, the university’s Council was delighted to have been able to appoint someone of Professor James’ calibre from within the university itself.
“Her initiative, clarity of thinking, and strong connections built on trust, which are evident throughout the university and into the capital city beyond, led us to choose Professor James from a strong set of candidates.
“The Council is confident that she has the energy, drive and values we need to lead our staff, students and community into the coming years.”
Professor James will take up her appointment on 12 June. Current Vice-Chancellor Professor Nic Smith has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland.