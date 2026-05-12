University Appointments – Victoria University of Wellington announces new Vice-Chancellor

Source: Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington

Internationally-recognised scholar and national award-winning teacher Professor Bryony James has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

Originally from Cornwall, Professor James has been studying, working and leading in the New Zealand tertiary sector for more than 30 years. She is currently Te Herenga Waka’s Provost, having previously held leadership roles as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at the University of Waikato and Deputy Dean (Research) at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Auckland.

Professor James is a researcher in materials engineering, with her research interest having moved from traditional areas of the subject into the intersection of materials, food and nutrition.

Professor James says leading a university she loves, in a city she loves, is precisely the place she wants to be.

“I’m going to be taking up this role at a time of change in the tertiary sector, but with the privilege of leading a fully comprehensive, established and excellent university, right here among the halls of government, in the capital city.”

She notes that as the current Provost, she brings continuity, but also “very purposeful evolution”.