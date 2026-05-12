Police presence at Auckland bike ride that ended in arrests was excessive, organiser says

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Chris Becker chrisbecker, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The organiser of an Auckland push bike ride that ended with arrests and infringement notices handed out says the police presence was excessive, with more officers in attendance than riders at one point.

BikeLife’s Kimami Ngaluafe said he plans to meet with police this week – with another ride taking place in Onehunga on the weekend.

Four people were arrested on the Sunday cycle ride through Henderson and New Lynn and 53 infringement notices were issued.

About 120 mainly young people took part in the event that lasted about three hours.

Ngaluafe said he was trying to do something positive for young people – and the event went “pretty good” despite the arrests and tickets being handed out.

The negative attention came from riders wearing balaclavas – which the public didn’t accept the image of, he said.

“If they can ride around in tights, why can’t we ride around in balaclavas?”

Ngaluafe said balaclavas helped young people who were struggling with self confidence and dealing with backlash from “anti-bike” people online.

He said they were receiving backlash from the public for riding bikes and the way they were dressed – and wearing balaclavas kept them protected from that negativity.

Ngaluafe said he only saw one person taken away by police – and at one point, there were more police than riders in attendance.

He said he thought some of the police were aggressive, although that did not excuse any of the behaviour displayed by the riders.

BikeLife had met with police prior to the event, Ngaluafe said, and would do so again to ensure future rides were safe for all road users.

He said many of the riders did not wear helmets because they could not afford them.

The point of the ride was to get youth out of the house as there were more benefits to being outside than sitting at home on devices.

After Sunday’s ride, Ngaluafe said he believed they had the support of the community and would see their biggest ride out ever.

There would be a safety briefing before the ride, to remind participants to wear helmets, keep left, let traffic flow and not take up both lanes.

On Monday, Acting Inspector Damian Albert said officers had monitored the behaviour of riders in order to take action against those not following road safety rules on engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Albert said police monitoring the event were disappointed a potion of the group failed to comply with road safety messaging and legislation.

“These riders showed a complete disregard for others on the road, and we will continue to hold them to account and impound their bikes.

“Police attempted to keep disruption for commuters to a minimum and hope that police enforcement action today sends a strong message about the seriousness of road safety.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand