Police consider new ways to ‘control their narrative ‘ in ‘depleted media landscape’

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A proposed restructure of police’s media and communications team is focusing on ways to use their own platforms to “overcome the depleted media landscape”.

An internal document says this gives organisations an opportunity to “control their narrative ensuring the public are exposed to the fundamentals of the organisation rather than the distorted angles sometimes presented by external media sources”.

RNZ revealed last week police were reviewing the operating model of their media and communications team.

Police’s executive director media and communications Cas Carter said the work was not related to the review into how police managed media and communications engagement in relation to the Tom Phillips documentary.

Since then RNZ has seen the design proposal that has been sent to staff.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

The proposal says several roles are to be disestablished including the director of media and strategic communications which is held by Juli Clausen, who the OIA revealed had messaged Dame Julie Christie – the chief executive of a documentary production company – while on board a flight to Hamilton to give her a “heads up” that Phillips had been shot.

The role’s accountabilities would be transferred to a proposed head of strategic and district communications and head of content, channels and media positions. Both roles would report to Carter.

Other roles proposed to be disestablished include the brand and marketing manager, whose accountabilities would be transferred to the head of content and manager of design, content and delivery positions. There is also a proposed reduction in the existing number of senior media advisors.

Several vacant positions are also proposed to be disestablished.

The revised proposal also includes a “strengthened” Auckland media and communications hub, retention of district communications capability and “clear accountability for internal communications”.

The document – sent to staff last week by Carter – follows an initial proposal sent to staff which led to 44 responses.

“The feedback received was comprehensive, candid, and honest, reflecting strong support for the need for change balanced with a desire to carefully consider differing perspectives before final decisions are made,” Carter said.

“I have listened to that feedback and the high-level themes that emerged. This has informed adjustments to refine and improve the original proposal. Today, I am sharing these proposed refinements and initiating an additional two-week consultation period.”

The proposed structure is open for consultation until 22 May.

Carter said the proposed changes were about “the structure and positions, not about the people in the roles”.

“We started by examining how our operating model needs to evolve for the future, and the proposed restructure reflects that shift, not individual capability or contribution.”

She said that since the team structure was last reviewed there had been “many changes in the way we all communicate” including digital transformation and the “proliferation of misinformation”.

“Globally, trust is increasingly fragile, and scepticism is rife as audiences face misinformation and information overload. Trust and confidence is a main driver for New Zealand Police, and our media and communications team work hard to lift public and staff trust and confidence by being transparent, authentic and consistent.

“To do this effectively, we must have an operating model that ensures our ability to do this now and in the future.”

Carter also referred to the media landscape and said the number of journalists had fallen from over 4000 in 2006 to about 1300 with “major cuts across all media outlets”.

“When communities lack vital local information, it gives rise to misinformation. To counter this, many organisations are focusing their communications on their own channels, developing them as trusted sources and providing news releases, video content and longer form stories.

“This gives organisations an opportunity to control their narrative ensuring the public are exposed to the fundamentals of the organisation rather than the distorted angles sometimes presented by external media sources.”

Police invested “significant resources” into responding to media requests, Carter said.

“It is important for this to remain to ensure we continue to be, and be seen as, a transparent and authentic organisation that the public can trust.

“However, there is a balance between this and the opportunity to use modern technology and overcome the depleted media landscape to build our own stories across the country through our own channels.”

The media and communications team was the “single point of truth for our organisation”.

“One voice that provides authentic and honest information tailored to our audiences. We strive to be innovative, ahead of the game, and provide everyday New Zealanders an insight into how we work for them.”

Carter also provided a summary of feedback received saying many supported the “overall intent of the original proposal”.

“Particularly the move to better integration, prioritisation of police-owned channels, and a more future-focused communications approach”.

However, there were also “strong and repeated concerns” that elements of the proposal did not reflect operational realities.

The most common concern was around media capacity and resourcing.

This included submitters saying “media work is inherently reactive, unpredictable and high-risk”.

Reductions in media staffing or hours risked “delayed responses, loss of narrative control, increased stress and burnout, flow on effects to front-line policing”.

Some were opposed to disestablishing the director of media and strategic communications role as it was seen as “essential for senior decision-making, risk mitigation, executive engagement”.

Carter said most of the proposed media team changes were paused pending further engagement with the media team.

Other submitters focused on the importance of local media leadership as well as the need to “clearly protect specialist capability”.

There had also been some feedback regarding changing the name from Media and Communications as it “may no longer fully reflect the breadth of our group’s role, particularly as our work increasingly spans digital channels, content creation, internal communications, and strategic advice”.

Carter said no change to the name was proposed, however she was interested in views on whether the name was “fit-for-purpose”.

“Any feedback provided on this topic will be treated as exploratory and informational only and will not result in an immediate decision or change.”

In response to questions from RNZ on Monday, Carter said proposed changes to the Media and Communications operating model had been shared for “internal consultation”.

“No final decisions have been made.”

Police said they were unable to say how many roles were proposed to be disestablished.

Carter earlier confirmed the media and communications team had been “assessing the way it operates to ensure we are set up in a way that is effective for the future”.

“We are reviewing how we operate which includes if we are resourced in the right places. Any proposed redesign will be shared with the team first for their feedback.”

Carter said it had been eight years since the operating model had been reviewed.

“In that time there have been many changes in communication through digital transformation, shifting stakeholder expectations, changes in media and the proliferation of misinformation.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand