People attacked, one critically injured, after being lured on dating app in Southland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Two people have been injured, one critically, after being attacked in a public park by people they met on dating apps in Invercargill.

Southland acting Inspector Mel Robertson said a person was in critical care after being attacked on 8 May, while another sustained serious injuries in an attack in the Queen’s Park area on 10 May.

“In both incidents reported to police, it appears people are using these apps to lure people to secluded locations late at night with the intention to attack them,” she said.

“Not only are they taking advantage of people’s trust but they are planning these attacks with the intention to seriously injure these people.

“We urge anybody who is planning to meet someone from a dating app to choose a location which is public, or well-lit at night, as well as letting someone trusted know your plans and movements.”

Police were keen to hear from anyone who had information about the assaults or anyone who was in the Queens Park area between 6pm and 4am from Friday 8 May to Sunday 10 May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand