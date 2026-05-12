Patrick McHenry and global financial leaders to speak at The Asian Banker Summit 2026 in Kuala Lumpur

Source: Media Outreach
The 27th edition of The Asian Banker Summit will convene senior banking, regulatory and technology leaders from over 25 countries in Kuala Lumpur on 13–14 May 2026 under the theme “Imagining the AI Bank”.
Patrick McHenry, former Chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee (2023–2025) and United States Congressman (2005–2025), will deliver the international keynote on “Legislating the Future of Finance”, addressing regulatory clarity, digital asset oversight and the evolving structure of global financial markets.
Yang Berhormat Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Finance, Malaysia, will open the Summit with a keynote on “Capital, Policy and Growth in the Age of AI”, outlining Malaysia’s financial-sector priorities and digital economy ambitions. Yang Berhormat Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Malaysia, will deliver the closing keynote on “From the AI Bank to AI Native Economies”, addressing how governments, regulators and industry can build the infrastructure, policy frameworks and institutional capabilities required to support AI-led economic transformation.
The opening session will include a welcome note by Dato’ Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, President and Group CEO of Maybank and Chairman of The Association of Banks in Malaysia. His remarks will place Malaysia’s banking sector within the context of the Summit theme and examine how banks, regulators and technology partners can work together to build trusted, practical and connected financial infrastructure across the region.
The Summit will also feature Simon See, Global Head of the NVIDIA AI Technology Centre, who will address the operational realities of deploying artificial intelligence at scale, including infrastructure readiness, governance and the transition from pilot programmes to production environments.
The 2026 programme, themed “Imagining the AI Bank”, will focus on artificial intelligence deployment in banking, real-time financial infrastructure, digital asset regulation and the next phase of cross-border financial connectivity. More than 75 speakers across three flagship conferences and a series of closed-door roundtables will examine how financial institutions, regulators and technology firms are responding to structural changes in global finance.
The Summit will welcome more than 600 senior participants from over 25 countries, including central banks, regulatory authorities and leading financial institutions.
Senior regulators and multilateral bodies in the room include Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Agency of Japan, Securities Commission Malaysia and the Asian Development Bank.
Three flagship conferences and leadership dialogues
The Summit programme is organised around three core conferences:
- Financial Technology Innovation Conference – focusing on AI, data architecture, digital assets and next-generation banking models
- Transaction Finance Re-Invented Conference – covering trade, supply chain finance, liquidity, real-time payments and transaction banking transformation.
- Beyond Borders – examining cross-border financial connectivity, payments innovation and regional growth across ASEAN, North Asia, the Middle East and Africa
Organisers, supporters and sponsors
The Asian Banker Summit 2026 is organised and produced by TAB Global, with support from the Asian Bankers Association, FIDE Forum, CIBE Alhuda, CapitalBay News, CryptoNewsZ, The Fintech Times and Times of AI.
Host Bank: Hong Leong Bank
Platinum Sponsors: Huawei and Ant Digital Technologies
Major Sponsors: Deutsche Bank, TP (Teleperformance), Visa, Worldline, IBM
Sponsors: ACI Worldwide, Atos, Fireblocks, Mambu, nCino, Nium, Red Hat, Systems and Temenos
Exhibitors: Appian, Axe Finance, BPC, Cinimex, Entrust, Fano, ITRS, Sumsub, Thomson Reuters and Transwarp
Media accreditation and coverage
Host venue
Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur.
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