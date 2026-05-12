New Te Tai Tokerau Party may not be able to contest election under that name, Bishop says

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The new Te Tai Tokerau Party may not be able to contest the election – at least not under that name – because the name could breach electoral rules, a senior government minister has suggested.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi announced on Monday she is splitting from Te Pāti Māori and launching Te Tai Tokerau Party – named after her electorate – to contest this year’s election.

Senior National MP Chris Bishop was asked on Tuesday whether his party would consider working with Kapa-Kingi’s, and he said it was an “immaterial conversation”.

“I don’t think they’re going to make it because they’re not going to be allowed to call themselves the Te Tai Tokerau party,” he said.

“I think Mariameno’s about to discover that it doesn’t allow her to call herself the name of her electorate.”

The Electoral Commission said for a name to be accepted, it must not be indecent, offensive, excessively long or likely to confuse or mislead voters.

“There’s no specific rule about an electorate name being used as a party name,” it said.

“However, it is something that would be considered in the process outlined above.”

“As the MP’s announcement has only just been made, the party name hasn’t been considered by the Electoral Commission. To date, we haven’t received an application from the party for registration.”

The commission’s board considered party names, and the public could also comment on a proposed name if a party applies to registration, it said.

Kapa-Kingi said the Electoral Commission had not raised any concerns with her about the name.

The party needs 500 financial members to be registered, and Kapa-Kingi said she had already amassed about 200.

Speaking in Whangārei on Tuesday, Kapa-Kingi said she was vying to win the electorate – but the party vote was still an option for voters.

She will stand against Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime and the Greens’ Hūhana Lyndon.

Kapa-Kingi said people had already told her: “‘We want to vote for you as the candidate, because we already see that Hūhana and Willow-Jean are high on the list’, so they’re already in.

“‘But where do we put our [party] vote?’ So I think it provides a genuine choice about Te Tai Tokerau Party, as a party choice.”

She had not yet considered whether candidates could stand in other electorates under her party banner in future.

“Because imagine if Waikato decides to do something similar, or Tai Tonga decides to do something similar, I think that’s exciting, and I think that I would support that completely.”

Kapa-Kingi said her party would be “really Tai Tokerau-centric, but we can also be … game enough and open enough to say, ‘these things also matter to other rohe’.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand