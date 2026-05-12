More than 4000 people queue online to secure spots on the Paparoa Great Walk

Source: Radio New Zealand
More than 4000 people queued online to secure spots on the Paparoa Great Walk on Tuesday.
It was the first of the Great Walks to open for bookings with the popular Milford Track opening on Wednesday.
The Department of Conservation upgraded its online booking system last year to include a virtual queue to help manage peak demand.
It followed a series of crashes and false starts that marred the booking process in 2023 and 2024.
DOC heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said the booking system performed smoothly despite extremely high demand with booking queues.
“We saw around 4100 users in the online queue when bookings opened this morning at 9.30am,” she said.
“The booking platform coped beautifully under pressure, and booking queues had cleared by 10am.”
Most dates across January and March were quickly filled, but she said there was still availability outside the peak summer dates.
“We also encourage people to keep checking back, as plans change and cancellations do come up throughout the season,” Wilson said.
“We know booking day can be competitive and exciting for people planning their adventures. It’s fantastic to see so much enthusiasm for naturing and experiencing these iconic places.”
Bookings for the remaining Great Walks, huts and campsites were opening on staggered dates for the next two weeks.
Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation
For stays from 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2027. Bookings open 9:30am on listed dates.
- Tuesday, 12 May – Paparoa Track
- Wednesday, 13 May – Milford Track
- Thursday, 14 May – Abel Tasman Coast Track
- Friday, 15 May – Routeburn Track
- Tuesday, 19 May – Kepler Track
- Wednesday, 20 May – Heaphy Track, Whanganui Journey, Lake Waikaremoana Track
- Thursday, 21 May – Tongariro Northern Circuit, Rakiura Track
Note: Hump Ridge Track bookings are managed separately and can be booked up to two years in advance.
Opening dates for all other DOC accommodation
For stays from 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2027. Bookings open 9:30am or 12 noon.
- Tuesday, 12 May – Huts, lodges, and sole occupancy accommodation (excludes Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse*)
- Thursday, 14 May – North Island campsites
- Friday, 15 May – South Island campsites (excludes Tōtaranui Campsite)
- Friday, 22 May – Tōtaranui Campsite
- Tuesday, 16 June – Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand