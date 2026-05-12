Local News – Porirua Gold Awards finalists announced

Source: Porirua City Council



There are five Porirua finalists in this year’s Gold Awards, announced last Friday.

Established in 1999, the awards recognise organisations across the Wellington region that make a contribution through performance, innovation, leadership and impact. Past supreme award winners have included Park Road Post, Flick Electric Co, Fix & Fogg and Porirua’s very own J H Whittaker & Sons.

Gold Awards Event Director John Dow says the range of finalists this year reflect the depth and diversity of the local economy, with digital agencies, creative studios, community enterprises, education providers, gift businesses and tech firms among those that will be vying for gongs on the big night in early July.

There is a breadth of innovation and community connection among them, he says, adapting and experimenting, along with supporting local jobs.

“Across the field there is a strong theme of businesses solving real problems in smart, grounded ways… these organisations are showing what modern regional leadership looks like.”

In 2026, the finalists from Porirua are:

Mufftech (Emerging Gold – products category)

Fundsorter (Emerging Gold – services)

Solid (Global Gold and Green Gold categories)

Porirua Careers Expo (Supporting Gold)

Black Dog Physio (Emerging Gold – services)

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says seeing the Porirua finalists is fantastic considering the level of competition.

“There are some original and inventive things happening in business in our city, and the I’m very pleased for the organisations that have made it through – they deserve to be highlighted,” she says.

Porirua Careers Expo was led by a community project team that included Council and Mayor Baker says the expo was a huge hit just last week.

“To see more than 3000 people at Te Rauparaha Arena to be inspired towards further education or career opportunities was exciting, so my congratulations go to the team behind this, along with Solid, Mufftech, Fundsorter and Black Dog Physio. Outstanding!”