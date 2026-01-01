Galaxy Macau Celebrates 26 Awards Winning Standout Recognition at Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards 2026

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Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 -Galaxy Macau is proud to announce an exceptional showing at the Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards 2026, with 19 hotels, restaurants and bars across its portfolio recognised among the region’s most distinguished destinations for hospitality, dining and mixology, collectively receiving 26 awards. The awards presentation took place today, further reinforcing Galaxy Macau’s position as Asia’s most celebrated luxury resort.

Galaxy Macau garnered a total of 26 prestigious awards, celebrating accolades in recognition of its unrivalled commitment to articulating concept and service excellence at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

Hotels: Distinctive Expressions of Contemporary Luxury

In the Hotels category, Andaz Macau, Capella at Galaxy Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau were recognised among Tatler Best 10 Hotels Macau for their distinctive design languages, elevated service philosophies and exceptional guest experiences—each offering a unique interpretation of contemporary luxury within the Galaxy Macau ecosystem.

At the pinnacle of ultra-hospitality, Capella at Galaxy Macau was among Tatler Best 10 Hotels in Macau and named the Best New Hotel in Macau in the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2026.

Among the honours, Capella at Galaxy Macau stood out as a defining highlight. As the newest jewel added to Galaxy Macau’s award-winning portfolio of world-class accommodation, the ultraluxury property was also named Best New Hotel in Macau—a powerful affirmation of Galaxy Macau’s continued commitment to delivering deeply personal, thoughtfully curated experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.

In recognition of its vibrant arts focused, design-led, lifestyle offering, Andaz Macau received the lauded Hotel – Best Design in Macau title.

Further recognition saw the elevated luxury stay experience at both Galaxy Hotel and Banyan Tree Macau garnering the Tatler Best Spotlight Hotel recognition, respectively.

Restaurants: Culinary Craftsmanship Across Traditions

Galaxy Macau’s culinary excellence was further affirmed with five restaurants named among Tatler Best 20 Restaurants Macau, signalling the most outstanding dining destinations: Feng Wei Ju, House of Origin, Lai Heen, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, and 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau. Spanning refined Chinese, Japanese and Italian dining traditions, these acclaimed restaurants are led by industry‑defining chefs and teams whose mastery, creativity and discipline continue to set benchmarks for gastronomy in the region.

A gastronomic sanctuary dedicated to “Refined Homeliness” and helmed by award-winning culinary maestro Xu Jingye, House of Origin, was recognised for its elevated Cantonese dining experience that honours the rhythm of seasonality within a personalised living room setting. Garnering both Tatler Best 20 Restaurants in Macau and Best New Restaurant in Macau in its first year.

Under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Xu Jingye, Culinary Director of House of Origin, House of Origin introduces a philosophy of “Refined Homeliness” to Galaxy Macau—presenting Cantonese cuisine that honours pristine culinary craftsmanship and seasonality within an inviting and personalised living-room setting. In recognition of its thoughtful balance between culinary heritage, contemporary innovation and finely honed, personalised service, it garnered the title of Best New Restaurant in Macau, signalling standout recognition from Tatler’s panel.

Additionally, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana at Galaxy Macau also attained the Restaurant – Best Service in Macau Award, a testament to the restaurant’s impeccably vibrant service that creates consistently unforgettable memories for guests at each visit.

Recognised for showcasing the best of pristine seasonal produce and teppanyaki techniques at Teppanyaki Shou and masterful Thai at Saffron, both attained the coveted Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurant title.

Bars: A Sophisticated and Expressive Mixology Landscape

Galaxy Macau’s vibrant and diverse bars also received significant recognition, with six establishments honoured among Tatler Best 20 Bars Macau: Andaz Bar, Long Bar, Pony & Plume, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Goa Nights at Broadway Food Street. Together, these bars reflect Galaxy Macau’s innovative, nuanced approach to the art of mixology—from an exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven, to an iconic Macau-inspired speakeasy hideaway; from glimmering bar classics where the city’s finest expressions of luxury-meets-cocktail craft can be found under the rarefied glimmer of an over-sized chandelier; to lively, flavour-driven social destinations. Galaxy Macau’s bars have been recognised for their industry defining authenticity.

As the world’s first speakeasy under the Raffles brand, Long Bar – led by Nokoy Mak, chief mixologist & bar manager – distinguished itself with its inventive mixology and sophisticated interior design, earning the Bar – Best Innovation in Macau Award. This recognition reaffirms the Galaxy Macau’s market‑leading position in crafting elevated social experiences, live music; setting new benchmarks for contemporary cocktail craft.

Besides being named among Tatler Best 20 Bars in Macau, the exquisitely rakish whisky-meets-cocktails haven and divan at Capella at Galaxy Macau, Pony & Plume, also garnered the title of Best New Bar in Macau with its effortlessly chic, tack room inspired interiors scooping the coveted Bar – Best Design in Macau award.

Nestled within Capella at Galaxy Macau, Pony & Plume, the city’s first whisky bar and divan, received standout recognition in its first year of opening. Home to a collection of more than 650 whiskies, curated across eight distinct flavour profiles, the venue also features a unique cocktail programme. Establishing tack room chic in Pony & Plume’s rarefied bar setting, coupled with service excellence and an innovative beverage programme, it was awarded Best New Bar in Macau and Bar – Best Design in Macau Award.

A Commitment to Excellence

Honouring the finest hotels, restaurants and bars across Hong Kong and Macau, the Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau Awards are widely regarded as one of the region’s most influential lifestyle accolades, recognising excellence through rigorous evaluation by a panel of tastemakers, hospitality leaders and industry experts.

These honours reflect Galaxy Macau’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation and quality across every facet of its luxury resort offering. As a destination that seamlessly unites unparalleled hospitality, award-winning dining, world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau remains dedicated to elevating Macau’s global profile as a premier destination and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy—anchored by its “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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