Fleeing driver tallies up list of charges

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A fleeing motorist who allegedly drove at high speed across Auckland overnight will now face court on a series of charges including drugs offences.

At around 2.20am, Waitematā Police identified a vehicle of interest travelling on Moire Road, Massey.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergent Jon Winthrop says the driver was under a license suspension and should not have been driving.

“Under red and blue lights, officers signalled for the vehicle to stop near the intersection of Moire Road and Royal Road.

“The driver pulled into a carpark and indicated his intention to stop, before quickly accelerating towards the motorway onramp.”

The vehicle entered State Highway 16 and began travelling south, reaching speeds of up to 200kmph.

Due to the dangerous nature of the driving, the vehicle was not pursued.

Cameras kept close observations on the vehicle as it made its way across the motorway network, tracking the driver along State Highway 1 and into South Auckland.

“The vehicle came to a stop on Charles Prevost Drive, Manurewa after the driver observed a Police patrol vehicle deploying road spikes.”

“The driver was taken into custody without incident,” Senior Sergeant Winthrop says.

Officers who went to retrieve the driver’s possessions located cannabis and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver was served with a 28-day license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded.

A 21-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court on 18 May, charged with failing to stop, driving in a dangerous manner, possession of cannabis, and possession of a pipe or utensil for cannabis.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI