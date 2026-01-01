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Do we absorb information better on paper, rather than screens?

May 12, 2026

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Do we absorb information better on paper, rather than screens?

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Swedish government recently announced it was moving from the classroom use of digital devices back to physical books. It cited concerns over declining test scores and increasing screen time.

Are these concerns well-founded? And what does the science of reading say about the possible consequences of reading on digital devices versus books?

To address these questions, it’s worth remembering that, although reading might appear to be an easy task, this impression is false. Reading is arguably the most difficult task one must learn – one that requires years of formal education and practice to master.

Reading requires the brain systems that support vision, attention, word identification, language processing and eye movements to operate in a highly coordinated manner.

Michal Parzuchowski for Unsplash

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand