CapBridge Pte Ltd Collaborates with Sun Life Singapore for HNWIs

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Source: Media Outreach

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of CAD1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com. For more information about Sun Life Singapore, please visit www.sunlife.com.sg .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life Important Information:

Buying a life insurance policy is a long-term commitment. An early termination of the policy usually involves high costs and the surrender value payable (if any) may be less than the total premiums paid. This media release is for general information only and does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person. You should seek advice from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the policy before making a commitment to purchase. In the event that you choose not to do so, you should consider whether the product in question is suitable for you. This media release is not a contract of insurance. Please refer to the policy contract for the exact terms and conditions, specific details and exclusions.

The policy mentioned in this media release are protected under the Policy Owners’ Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). Coverage for your policy is automatic and no further action is required from you. For more information on the types of benefits that are covered under the scheme as well as the limits of coverage, where applicable, please contact us or visit the Life Insurance Association, Singapore or SDIC websites (www.lia.org.sg) or (www.sdic.org.sg).

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Information is correct as at April 2026.

While Sun Life believes that the information set out here is correct and accurate as at the date on which it is issued, Sun Life does not guarantee the correctness, accuracy or completeness of its contents. Further, Sun Life does not assume any responsibility, and has no obligation, to update this media release or inform recipients of its updated contents in due course, if any of its contents changes. Sun Life is not liable for any loss, damages or expenses that may be incurred from reliance upon the contents herein.

No part of this media release shall be construed as advice from Sun Life or an indication of whether any product referred to herein is suitable for any particular individual or entity. This media release does not constitute solicitation or an offer to purchase any product mentioned herein. The suitability of a product for any person needs to be considered bearing in mind the relevant person’s own circumstances and needs, and as such, qualified professional advisors, such as lawyers, accountants, tax and financial advisors, should be engaged by the relevant person as (s)he deems fit before (s)he decides whether or not to purchase any product. Except as expressly set out, Sun Life does not make any representations as to the selling or other restrictions that apply to life insurance products that it offers. Distributors have the sole responsibility to acquaint themselves at all times with, and comply fully with, relevant laws, regulations and other requirements, as applicable, in relation to distributing insurance products.

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is an insurance company federally incorporated in Canada, with OSFI Institution Code F380 and its registered office at 1 York Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B6. It is regulated by Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch (UEN T19FC0132B) is registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore as a foreign company, with its registered office at 50 Raffles Place, #26-04 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623. It is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Where Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch is referred to as “Sun Life Singapore”, this is strictly for marketing and branding purposes only, and no legal significance is expressed or implied. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. The Sun Life group of companies operates under the “Sun Life” name. Sun Life Financial Inc., the publicly traded holding company for the Sun Life group of companies, is not a product offering company and is not the guarantor of the obligations of its subsidiaries.

© 2026 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. All rights reserved. The name Sun Life and the globe symbol are registered trademarks of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.