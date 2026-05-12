Bora Group to Acquire MacroGenics’ GMP Manufacturing Operations for $122.5M

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora” or “Bora Group”; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of the GMP manufacturing operations, including the CDMO business, of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), for total consideration of US$122.5 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments, and a contingent consideration of up to $5 million based on future customer orders. The transaction includes a biologics drug substance manufacturing facility located in Rockville, Maryland and an associated warehousing center in Frederick, Maryland. Upon closing of the acquisition, the Company will sign a long-term CDMO Service Agreement with MacroGenics.

Following closing, Bora Group intends to leverage the Rockville Site in cooperation with Tanvex Biopharma (TWSE: 6541), which operates the Group’s biologics CDMO franchise under the “Bora Biologics” brand. Together with Bora’s sterile drug product capabilities, this is expected to scale the Group’s end-to-end biologics platform.

The Rockville facility has operated as an outsource manufacturing partner since 2022 and is equipped with five 2,000-liter and two 500-liter single-use bioreactors and fully integrated QC and analytical laboratories and has been inspected by both the U.S. FDA and Japan’s PMDA. From the transaction, Bora is expected to assume a substantial backlog for the size of its Bora Biologics CDMO business, including commercial-stage monoclonal antibody programs, clinical-stage programs, and a strong project pipeline. Commercial manufacturing currently accounts for more than half of the site’s revenue.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in strengthening Bora’s integrated biologics CDMO platform in the United States”, said Bobby Sheng, Chairman and CEO of Bora Group. “With the addition of the Rockville site, Bora Biologics total drug substance capacity would be 20,000-liter (SUB) and Bora Group will integrate our in-house DS (Drug Substance) and DP (Drug Product) capabilities and network investments over the next 12 to 18 months to offer global biotech customers a seamless offering allowing customers to advance programs from development through commercial supply with one single partner.”

Bora’s Board of Directors has authorized the Chairman to finalize the transaction in line with market conditions and the regulatory environment. For the year ended December 31, 2025, MacroGenics reported contract manufacturing revenue of $52.6 million.

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