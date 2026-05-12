Awards – Finalists announced for 2026 ExportNZ ASB Central Region Awards

Source: Business Central



ExportNZ is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards.

Proudly sponsored by ASB, the awards recognise exporting excellence from across the Central New Zealand Region, spanning Greater Wellington to Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Whanganui, Manawatū and Nelson Tasman.

Judged by a highly experienced panel of exporting specialists from ExportNZ, ASB and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, this year’s finalists represent a diverse range of businesses operating across global markets.

ExportNZ Regional Manager, Amanda Liddle says the quality of the entries reflects the depth of exporting capability across the region. “This year’s finalists represent businesses that are not only growing internationally but doing so with a strong sense of purpose behind their strategies and a willingness to keep evolving in response to the environments they operate within.”

Judges noted the strength of this year’s entries, with businesses demonstrating clear direction, disciplined execution, and a continued focus on innovation and growth.

Judge David Boyd says this year’s finalists are a special group; “This year’s finalists reflect a very high calibre of exporting from the Central Region. What stands out is the robustness of their strategies and their ability to perform in competitive international markets. These are businesses representing New Zealand with confidence and credibility on the global stage.”

The CentrePort Everyday Heroes Award and Judges’ Choice Award will be announced on the night – as will this year’s supreme award, ASB Exporter of the Year.

This year ExportNZ welcomes new sponsor, PwC. Their global expertise and commitment to exporters brings tremendous value and we look forward to their partnership.

The 2026 category finalists

DHL Best Emerging Business

Muff Tech

InternNZ

Amoa Seafoods

Vedarc

T & R Interior Systems

Gallagher Insurance Best Established Business

Pik Pok

HDT Ltd

Pic’s Peanut Butter

The Village Goldsmith

Taylor Preston

Henry Hughes IP Excellence in Innovation

Double Vision Brewing

Choice Bros

Selena Health

Cloudy Bay

In 2025, NZ Pharmaceuticals (NZP) was named ASB Exporter of the Year.

Gala Dinner and Winners Announcement Winners will be announced at the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Awards Gala Dinner on 4 June, held in the Banquet Room at Parliament. The evening brings together exporters, industry leaders, and supporters from across the region to celebrate the achievements of the export community.

purchase: https://exportnz.org.nz/event/exportnz-asb-central-region-export-awards-2026/ Tickets for the event are available for

About the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards Now in its tenth year, the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards recognise and celebrate the contribution exporters make to the central region and national economy, The Awards highlight the ambition, capability, and global impact of businesses operating within the central region.