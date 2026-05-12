Auckland boarding houses investigation finds significant non-compliance with Healthy Homes Standards

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Source: Radio New Zealand

MBIE / SUPPLIED

An investigation of boarding houses in Auckland found significant non-compliance with Healthy Homes Standards, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says.

In April, the ministry’s Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) visited 15 properties in south and central Auckland during a three-day operation.

The investigation team’s national manager, Brett Wilson, said 14 of the 15 properties inspected in the operation did not comply with Healthy Homes Standards.

“Maintenance issues were identified at most of the properties visited, primarily involving structural upkeep of the property, such as doors, windows and guttering, as well as the condition of kitchens and bathroom facilities.”

He said the properties required moderate to extensive repairs to bring them up to the required standard.

“One landlord also disputed that their property was subject to the Residential Tenancies Act and requested TCIT officers leave the premises,” he said.

“Boarding house tenants are typically among the most vulnerable and often lack knowledge of their rights under the Residential Tenancies Act.”

Monitoring boarding house compliance was an ongoing focus for the investigations team, he said.

“Boarding houses have been required to meet the Healthy Homes Standards since 2021 and these targeted visits were an opportunity to assess compliance at a selection of properties, including some that were previously assessed as meeting the standards in 2023/24.”

Wilson said TCIT was working with the landlords to address the issues identified, and reserved the right to take further enforcement action if the issues were not addressed.

The checks were carried out alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Auckland Council.

Auckland Council compliance manager, Adrian Wilson, said staff had been working alongside other agencies through its boarding house inspection programme to address compliance issues.

“This collaborative approach supports compliance across all relevant legislation and helps ensure boarding house tenants’ living conditions and rights are protected.”

Under the Residential Tenancies Act 1986, a boarding house has, or intends to have, at least six tenants at any one time, and a boarding house tenancy lasts, or is intended to last, for at least 28 days.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand