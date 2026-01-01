White Ferns lose tense ODI opener to England by one wicket

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The White Ferns let victory slip through their grasp in a tense one-wicket loss to England in Durham to kick-start their three-match ODI series.

The hosts crawled to 211 for nine in the 49th over, surviving a key dropped chance late in the chase and just doing enough to overhaul New Zealand’s 210 all out in difficult batting conditions at Chester-le-Street.

Only three players posted scores above 35, including New Zealanders Maddy Green (88) and Melie Kerr (55) who put on 105 for the third wicket before the last eight wickets fell for 63 runs.

England had similar struggles in their chase, losing wickets steadily, with only Maia Bouchier (59) able to defy a methodical New Zealand attack before she was the second victim of captain Kerr (2-54), lobbing a catch to midwicket.

Photosport

At that stage the home side were 160-7 but their lower order displayed grit, most notably skipper and allrounder Charlie Dean, who finished 31 not out and hit the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

The match swung in the 47th over when England were nine down and Dean slashed a full toss from Bree Illing straight to Nense Patel in the gully.

The chance came at an awkward height and was spilled, opening the door for the hosts to eke out victory.

Illing was New Zealand’s tightest bowler, taking 1-31 off 9.2 overs while fellow-seamer Rosemary Mair claimed 3-42.

Photosport

Green was the game’s best batter, striking nine fours in her 107-ball knock, the 33-year-old falling short of a fourth ODI century when she was caught on long-on off the bowling of Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Kerr said batting proved more difficult than she anticipated.

“The wicket was a bit slow, we thought 250 would be a good score. We were set up to do that but unfortunately lost wickets at the back end,” she said.

“We fought hard with the ball to take it deep. We have to learn and be better but I thought our bowlers were outstanding.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand