Universities – Third sister in whānau gains engineering degree – UoA

Source: University of Auckland (UoA)

Tiaho Wihongi-Minhinnick is the third sister in her whānau to graduate in engineering at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

Tiaho Wihongi-Minhinnick (22) celebrated her graduation on 4 May, joining sisters Ngarui Manukau (28) and Phoenix Manukau (25), who also have engineering degrees from the University of Auckland.

While completing her Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, Tiaho was chosen to lead a project on mana-enhancing structural design of pou whakairo – traditional carved Māori posts – for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

The iwi wants four ten-metre tōtara pou to be installed at its papakāinga (housing development) in Ōrākei, Tāmaki Makaurau, in a way that preserves the dignity of the posts.

After Tiaho was selected for the task, she asked Ngarui for a hand.

The sisters, of Ngāpuhi and Waikato descent, say new, more culturally appropriate engineering solutions are needed to avoid base structures that detract from the beauty of pou, as they hold them upright.

“Some footings work structurally, but aesthetically, they look horrible and they take away from the mana of the pou.

“These are not just posts, they have stories, histories and mana in and of themselves,” says Tiaho.

The sisters are developing solutions that look seamless and feature traditional materials – while still having the strength to hold up a 1.2 tonne pole for decades to come.

“There are major challenges. The pou are ten metres tall and have a 600-millimetre diameter, which is enormous,” says Ngarui.

“But we’re passionate about creating footings that are culturally appropriate.”

Searching academic publications didn’t turn up any specific solutions for pou footings, though reports about Native American totem poles offered some ideas, says Tiaho.

The pou have not yet been carved, because the iwi wants to ensure the structural system is woven into the pou’s design from the outset.

The sisters hope the techniques they develop might be adapted for more widespread use in the future.

MĀPIHI – Māori and Pacific Housing Research Centre at the University of Auckland provided support for the pou project.

The expected challenges – and the unexpected

Although their parents are both university graduates, the three sisters had to overcome the expected and some unexpected challenges to gain their degrees in engineering.

“It’s rare to have a Māori female engineer, and even rarer to have three Māori engineer sisters together in a family,” Ngarui says.

“The challenge was that this was a whole, brand-new world to us. The journey to get there was rough.”

Initially drawn by the promise of high pay and the chance to use her skills in maths and science to solve problems, Ngarui was the first in her family to study engineering.

“Those who typically have access to this degree and career are usually rich, Pākeha, and male. As someone who is just about the complete opposite of that, how could I have aspired to this if I didn’t see it reflected in my reality, my community, my schooling?

“The remarkable thing about this story is that it was a random conversation with a careers advisor in the middle of my second-to-last year of college that opened this door to engineering and ultimately changed our lives,” says Ngarui.

With her encouragement, her two sisters followed in her footsteps.

Having lived and learned in relatively close-knit communities and schools, the shift to study at the University of Auckland took some adjustment, they say.

“You sit down in your first lecture with over 800 engineering students… there’s barely anyone there that’s Māori. It’s quite sad to be honest. The few there are of you group together,” says Ngarui.

Although gaining their degrees has involved conquering myriad challenges, the sisters say they have no regrets.

Having just graduated, Tiaho is off to a flying start, with a permanent role in a structural engineering consultancy.