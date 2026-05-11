SNP advances its AI capabilities for unstructured data

Source: Media Outreach
- Unstructured data represents around 80% of the enterprise data footprint and remains largely inaccessible to traditional transformation tools
- SNP and New York based Structify establish joint venture company Oros Data LLC, focused on AI-enabled processing of unstructured data at scale
- The new solution extends SNP’s Kyano® platform to process unstructured data in M&A transactions, enabling faster time to value, reduced operational and compliance risk, and better-informed decisions
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – SNP SE, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, has established a joint venture with Structify, a New York based AI-native Services-as- Software company that develops platform-based solutions for extracting, contextualizing, and processing enterprise data. The new entity, Oros Data LLC, is jointly owned by the partners and focuses on the development and application of AI-based solutions for processing large volumes of unstructured enterprise data.
Together, SNP and Structify aim to bring AI-enabled data processing into the core of SAP transformation projects. According to industry analysts, unstructured data accounts for around 80% of enterprise information. This includes critical data such as contracts, sensitive HR records, IT-related documents, or customer complaints, which are often not readily accessible or processable. In the context of M&A transactions, insufficient handling of this data can create significant costs as well as operational and compliance risks for both buyers and sellers. In a first step, SNP integrates these capabilities into its Kyano platform particularly for M&A scenarios.
“Improper processing of unstructured data greatly increases the risks in M&A and can erode as much as 10% of the deal value. Customers have chosen SNP over the last 30 years to accelerate and de-risk their most critical transactions. We are excited to deliver this new AI-enabled capability based on our decades of experience to further streamline and safeguard our customers’ M&A,” says Steele Arbeeny, CTO of SNP North America.
“Unstructured data represents a significant share of the information required to run a business. Our goal is to make this data usable in M&A transactions while ensuring that sensitive information such as trade secrets and personal data is protected,” comments Structify CEO Alex Reichenbach. “This collaboration provides a framework to apply these capabilities in large-scale transformation projects.”
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