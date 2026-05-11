Proposed NZ20 cricket league still more than a year away

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A proposed New Zealand T20 League won’t be played until the 2027-28 season at the earliest with the Super Smash to continue for at least one more summer.

In March New Zealand Cricket announced that they would push for a franchise league to replace the current domestic T20 Super Smash competition.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that they had since been working with all parties in a hope of starting the league in January 2027.

However more time would be needed as talks with prospective investors continued.

NZC said a key consideration has been the international cricket calendar, with locked-in Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka in January and February significantly reducing the available window.

NZC Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said her board supported the change.

“Our focus is on ensuring the future of domestic T20 cricket in New Zealand is sustainable, competitive and aligned with the global game,” Puketapu-Lyndon said.

“Taking additional time now will help ensure the competition is set up to succeed over the long term.

“In the meantime, NZC will make arrangements to continue its Super Smash competitions for the 2026-27 season, and to host the incoming tours from India and Sri Lanka men, and Bangladesh women.”

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NZ20 Establishment Committee Chair Don Mackinnon said the decision reflected a commitment to getting the foundations of the competition right.

“We are determined to ensure NZ20 launches without compromise and is set up for long-term success from day one.

“This revised timeline gives us the best opportunity to build a world-class competition that New Zealanders can be proud of and that fans deserve.”

Mackinnon confirmed that investor interest has been highly encouraging, prompting NZ20 to initiate a formal process.

“Interest from prospective investors has grown since NZ20 was identified as the preferred option for NZC.

“As a result, we will run a competitive process to identify the league’s primary investment partner, as well as the ownership of the respective franchises,” he said.

“This additional time will also allow us to finalise key elements of the competition, including franchise locations, ensuring we build strong regional connections and a compelling national footprint.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand