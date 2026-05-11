Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is now consulting on the proposed amended Animal Products Notice: Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2026. Your feedback on this proposed amended notice is sought.

As the amount to recover for this year is unchanged from last year, this consultation opened on 11 May and closes on 22 May 2026.

Consultation Background

MPI runs a dairy quota programme that manages dairy exports under quota for butter, cheese, milk powder, and prepared edible fat (PEF) to the following markets – Dominican Republic, European Union, United Kingdom, USA, and Japan. MPI is responsible for allocation of rights to designated markets in the form of export licences.

The purpose of this proposed amended notice is to ensure holders of a dairy quota export licence are aware of the fee payable (quarterly) by the export licence holder. The Fee is calculated using the formula as per part 6 of the ‘Animal Products (Dairy Industry Fees, Charges and Levies) Regulations 2015’.

Consultation document

Draft Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2026 [PDF, 266 KB]

Existing notice

Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2025 [PDF, 181 KB]

Next Steps

This year the total amount to be recovered is $60,000. Once this proposed amended notice is consulted and gazetted, holders of an export licence under the dairy quota programme will receive an invoice for the first quarter of the 2026–2027 year (July, August, September).

Making a submission

New Zealand Food Safety invites you to email your feedback on the proposals set out in the consultation document by 5pm on 22 May 2026.

Email

Dairy.Quota@mpi.govt.nz