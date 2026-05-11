Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Have your say
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is now consulting on the proposed amended Animal Products Notice: Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2026. Your feedback on this proposed amended notice is sought.
As the amount to recover for this year is unchanged from last year, this consultation opened on 11 May and closes on 22 May 2026.
Consultation Background
MPI runs a dairy quota programme that manages dairy exports under quota for butter, cheese, milk powder, and prepared edible fat (PEF) to the following markets – Dominican Republic, European Union, United Kingdom, USA, and Japan. MPI is responsible for allocation of rights to designated markets in the form of export licences.
The purpose of this proposed amended notice is to ensure holders of a dairy quota export licence are aware of the fee payable (quarterly) by the export licence holder. The Fee is calculated using the formula as per part 6 of the ‘Animal Products (Dairy Industry Fees, Charges and Levies) Regulations 2015’.
Consultation document
Draft Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2026 [PDF, 266 KB]
Existing notice
Dairy Export Quota Products – amount to recover for year 2025 [PDF, 181 KB]
Next Steps
This year the total amount to be recovered is $60,000. Once this proposed amended notice is consulted and gazetted, holders of an export licence under the dairy quota programme will receive an invoice for the first quarter of the 2026–2027 year (July, August, September).
Making a submission
New Zealand Food Safety invites you to email your feedback on the proposals set out in the consultation document by 5pm on 22 May 2026.
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.