Northland News – Free BusLink travel for ages 5-24 during Youth Week

Source: Northland Regional Council



Northland Regional Council’s BusLink services are pleased to announce increased support for Youth Week, running from 18-23 May 2026.

To mark Youth Week 2026, BusLink will extend its usual free travel offer, with free bus services available to all young people aged 5-24 across the entire BusLink network for the week.

All BusLink services across the region will be free from Monday 18 May to Saturday 23 May for eligible young people. This includes CityLink, SchoolLink, and all regional BusLink services.

Chair of the Regional Transport Committee, Councillor Joe Carr, says the expanded offer encourages young people to make greater use of public transport.

“We hope this year’s enhanced Youth Week offering will encourage young people and families to try our region’s bus network,” says Mr Carr.

“Using public transport is good for the environment and good for families’ pockets – especially at a time when fuel prices are putting pressure on household budgets.”

“CityLink and Far North Link services run every weekday, and our regional BusLink services play a vital role in keeping communities connected.”

buslink.co.nz for service information and ticket details. He says youth passengers can visitfor service information and ticket details.

Free tickets will be available as digital downloads or paper tickets. One ticket is valid for the entire week and must be shown to the driver, either on a mobile phone or in paper form, in line with the terms and conditions.

Tickets can be obtained from week beginning 11 May:

– at Northland Regional Council offices

– at the Rose Street bus terminus

– from local BusLink operator offices

– at participating schools in Whangārei

– by scanning the QR code on posters