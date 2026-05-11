NGOs – Every day life in Gaza – new ChildFund film

A new short film that follows families living in Gaza, and supported by New Zealand donations, has won a prestigious film award in Italy.

‘Everyday in Gaza’ was filmed in the Gaza Strip in spring 2025, and tells the story of families determined to keep things as normal as possible in one of the world’s most challenging humanitarian contexts. A local barber for example, continues to serve customers among the rubble.

“It’s a beautiful story of how people try to hold on to everyday routines, fragments of human dignity, in the middle of war,” says Josie Pagani CEO of Childfund New Zealand.

The film also introduces Wafa, a woman caring for orphaned and disabled children. She not only provides care, but also education, and moments of normal childhood for these children.

“It’s important that Kiwis can see where their donation goes, and to be reassured that it is not being politicised in any way, and is reaching children and families who need support the most.”

The film is made by ChildFund’s Italian partner, WeWorld, who work directly with these families in Gaza, with the help of donations from New Zealanders.

, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and 172,000 injured since October 2023. Displacement remains near-total, with approximately 1.9 million people displaced, many repeatedly, and more than 1.2 million people having lost their homes. According to the United Nations , more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and 172,000 injured since October 2023. Displacement remains near-total, with approximately 1.9 million people displaced, many repeatedly, and more than 1.2 million people having lost their homes.

The conflict has pushed human development in Gaza back by an estimated seventy-seven years, according to UN and EU reporting. Families remain reliant on emergency water trucking and humanitarian support, provided through ChildFund partners.

“For children, routine matters. Care matters. Play matters. Education matters. When everything around them has been disrupted, these moments help children hold on to a sense of safety and hope.”

In April, ChildFund New Zealand, in partnership with WeWorld, distributed water to support 18,000 people and provided dignity or hygiene kits to 7,540 families.

“The film will give Kiwis a better understanding of the daily reality for children and families in Gaza,” says Josie Pagani.

“New Zealanders care deeply about children caught in any conflict. This film gives us a direct view of what daily life looks like, and why support for children and local communities remains urgent in Gaza, Israel, the Middle East and in any conflict area.”

https://youtu.be/L_Tnj2H0_fY?si=j2RB-vF1G7IWNSvG ‘Everyday in Gaza’ is available to watch here: