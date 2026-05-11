Morinaga Introduces Mori-Mama, Reflecting an Advanced, More Holistic Approach to Maternal Nutrition

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Morinaga), a Japan-based nutrition company and Japan’s leading dairy producer, today launched its maternal milk, Mori-Mama, an advanced maternal product developed to support women from preconception through pregnancy and lactation.

With over a century of expertise in nutritional science, Morinaga has long focused on providing essential nutrition across different life stages. The introduction of Mori-Mama reflects a broader shift in maternal and early life nutrition — one that is increasingly centred not only on nutrient intake, but on how effectively nutrients are absorbed and utilised by the body.

This shift comes amid ongoing nutritional challenges. In Malaysia, anaemia during pregnancy remains a notable concern, with approximately 28.8% of pregnant women affected as of 2023, according to World Bank data. Studies have also shown that prevalence can range widely from around 19% to over 50%, underscoring the variability in maternal nutritional status.

This shift is particularly relevant during pregnancy, where nutritional demands are heightened and tolerance to certain supplements can vary. Iron deficiency remains one of the most common contributing factors, while increasing attention is being placed on how well nutrients are tolerated — particularly as some women experience discomfort with conventional supplementation. As a result, there is growing emphasis on approaches that support both efficacy and overall maternal experience.

Mori-Mama was developed in response to these evolving needs, bringing together key nutrients with functional ingredients such as lactoferrin — an iron-binding protein naturally found in high amount in breast milk alongside a synbiotic blend of Bifidobacterium longum BB536 and FOS (prebiotic fibre), supporting both iron absorption and gut health.

“Maternal nutrition today is being viewed through a more holistic lens, with greater awareness of how the body responds to what is consumed,” said Ms. Brenda Liew, Managing Director, OZ Marketing. “This is shaping the way nutritional solutions are developed, with a stronger focus on absorption, tolerance and overall well-being.”

Rather than segmenting support across different stages, Mori-Mama is positioned as a single, continuous formulation, aligning with the needs of women seeking more streamlined and practical approaches to nutrition from preparing for pregnancy through to motherhood.

As expectations around maternal health continue to shift, there is increasing recognition that nutritional support must begin earlier and extend further — from pre-conception through to pregnancy and beyond. The introduction of Mori-Mama reflects a more deliberate move towards solutions that address this continuum, supporting women in a way that is both relevant and responsive to their real experiences.