Measles likely circulating in Wellington community

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ US CDC

Health New Zealand says it’s likely that measles is circulating in the Wellington community.

This came as it confirmed a new case in the capital, bringing the total number of known cases to four.

A third person was identified with the illness last week, prompting a call for people who dined at Newtown restaurant to watch out for symptoms.

Health NZ said the third case was linked to a person who dined at Mediterranean Foods Trattoria and Deli in Newtown while infectious on 19 April.

It has not released information if the fourth case is linked to earlier cases or locations of interest.

“We encourage people to check their immunisation status and to keep an eye out for symptoms of measles, including fever, cough, runny or red eyes, and a rash starting at the face,”

said Dr Emma Sherwood from Health New Zealand’s National Public Health Service (NPHS).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand