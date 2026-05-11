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Is this the most Michelin-starred chef you’ve never heard of?

May 11, 2026

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Is this the most Michelin-starred chef you’ve never heard of?

Source: Radio New Zealand

In the gardens of Paris’ emblematic Champs Élysées, tucked behind the Petit Palais where works by Rembrandt, Gauguin and Cézanne decorate the walls, is an ornate two-story Neoclassical building with a buttercream and forest green façade.

The Pavillon Ledoyen is a historic restaurant that since 1792 has hosted names like Monet, Degas and Zola. Local legend even suggests Napoleon Bonaparte and Joséphine de Beauharnais first met here before it became a restaurant.

Today owned by the city of Paris, the building has become a revered address that is only entrusted to skilled hands. Under Christian Le Squer, the restaurant received three Michelin stars in 2002, a status it held until Le Squer moved to Le Cinq at the nearby Four Seasons George V hotel in 2014.

Yannick Alléno (center) attended the Michelin Guide’s annual ceremony for award winners in March of 2026 along with other chefs who have earned stars.

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand