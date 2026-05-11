Government Cuts – Government’s decision to scrap fees free scheme will lead to further student exodus – NZNO

Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation



The Coalition Government’s decision to scrap the fees free policy for third year tertiary students has left nursing tauira outraged

Finance Minister Nicola Willis confirmed at the weekend the Government will scrap the fees free tertiary scheme to third-year students in the upcoming Budget.

However, NZNO National Student Union co-chair Poihaere Whare says this decision will add further pressure on students who are barely hanging on to complete their studies as it is.

“For students, we are already struggling to travel to our placements, pay rent or even eat a proper meal. The thought of qualifying as a nurse saddled with thousands of dollars of extra debt is mortifying. The burden on Māori is higher.

“This move by the Government will put off more students from qualifying. About one third of students already cannot complete their studies.

“To compound this issue, the country’s largest employer of nurses, Te Whatu Ora, does not offer full time employment to nursing graduates.”

Poihaere Whare says in the last two national student surveys conducted by NZNO, more than 80% of the students reported their biggest stress was financial, with the vast majority saying they needed more Government support.

The last survey also revealed 61% of students made plans to move overseas if they didn’t feel valued in New Zealand.

“They know they will get jobs and feel valued in Australia. That’s sad when we have nursing shortages all over Aotearoa New Zealand and a health care crisis to fix.

“Being a nurse in New Zealand is difficult – there’s a massive staff shortage and the working conditions seem less than ideal. Now with little Government assistance for students, why would anyone want to be a nurse?

“This Government must reassess what nurses and all students are worth to them? Speaking for nursing students, we need to keep home-grown nursing tauira in Aotearoa New Zealand. We are our future nursing workforce.”