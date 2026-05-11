Four arrests, 53 infringement notices after large bike event in West Auckland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Four people have been arrested and 53 infringement notices were issued by police following a large-scale bike event in West Auckland on Sunday.

The event, which police said had been advertised on social media, was attended by approximately 120 bicycle riders.

The group travelled from Henderson to New Lynn, Acting Inspector Damian Albert, the Waitematā Road Policing Manager said, starting at 11am and finishing at 2pm.

“We had units monitoring the behaviour of the riders to be able to take appropriate enforcement action against those who chose not to follow road safety rules or engaged in any other anti-social behaviour along the way.”

Albert said police monitoring the event were disappointed a potion of the group failed to comply with road safety messaging and legislation.

“These riders showed a complete disregard for others on the road, and we will continue to hold them to account and impound their bikes.

“Police attempted to keep disruption for commuters to a minimum and hope that police enforcement action today sends a strong message about the seriousness of road safety.”

Albert said anyone who saw driving or riding that was of concern should call police immediately on 111.

Information could also be provided by calling 105 if it was after the fact or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand