Century-old locket lost at Auckland supermarket re-united with its owner

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police

A century-old gold locket found at a South Auckland supermarket has been re-united with its owner in Thames, months, after it was lost.

Thames woman Merle Brett was on her way to a 90th birthday in Auckland when she stopped in at the Woolworths in Pukekohe South, and lost the locket she was wearing.

Police said a woman found the locket and handed it into the Pukekohe Station, and they have been posting on social media since to try locate the owner.

Merle Brett’s son Cameron saw the posts and was able to provide a detailed description of the heirloom to the police.

The locket contained precious photos belonging to Merle Brett’s mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Senior Sergeant Jeremy Steedman said it was a reminder that being kind costs nothing, and there were many people in the community who still chose to do the right thing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand