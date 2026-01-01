Buses refusing to take child not acceptable, Children’s Commissioner says

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Duoya Lu

The Children’s Commissioner says it is unacceptable a young student was denied boarding buses to school after she mistakenly left her wallet at home.

The schoolgirl’s plight was highlighted last week by the girl’s grandmother who said the 11-year-old was left in tears and traumatised.

She said by the time the student realised she was without her wallet, home was 20 minutes away and school was at least an hour’s walk away.

The grandmother, who said she was left “really angry and upset” about what happened to her granddaughter, said two public buses would not take the student.

“You know, she’s an 11-year-old child, she’s trying to get up to school on time,” she told RNZ last week.

“We have taught our children that they can trust adults and that good adults will help them.”

Now, the Children’s Commissioner says it’s not right what happened to the student.

“This caught my attention because I assume it was really upsetting for this 11-year-old and stressful for them,” Claire Achmad told RNZ.

“No child should be left behind, as Auckland Transport has acknowledged, and I really don’t think what occurred in this situation was acceptable.”

The Commissioner said she wanted to understand what policies were in place and would be taking an active interest in what happened next.

Auckland Transport told RNZ last week its expectation was no child should be left behind as the girl was, and it had contacted bus operator Kinetic.

“I think it’s good that Auckland Transport has owned this,” Achmad said.

“I do think that’s a positive outcome because that’s Auckland Transport sending a clear message that situations like this should be avoided,” she added.

“No child should be left behind when they’re trying to get to school in a situation like this and transport providers have a responsibility to ensure that children are not put in harm’s way.”

Achmad said she hoped all drivers were aware of what she said were responsibilities to look out for children and young people.

“This situation is just not on what has occurred here… And so I do expect better, I hope that we will continue to see better,” the Commissioner said.

“I am mindful that thousands of children and young people around the country do use public transport every day to go to school and often without issue, so I really hope that we don’t see more situations like this occurring and I think if drivers and others who provide services for children and young people get the clear message that they have a role to play to value and respect children, support them to be safe and well in our communities and getting to where they need… Then I think that’s good for children and young people in our country,” she said.

The Children’s Commissioner said she has separately been calling for heavily subsidised or free public transport so children can get to school during the fuel crisis.

Bus operator Kinetic told RNZ last week it was looking into what happened, but did not have anything further to add at that time.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand