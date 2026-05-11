13 people arrested for gang, gun-related violence in Wairoa

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

More than a dozen people have been arrested and weapons seized following increasing reports of gang and firearm-related violence in Wairoa in recent weeks.

Eastern District Police said it carried out search warrants at two addresses last week.

At one property, authorities seized a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, class C drugs, cash and a grow tent with cannabis plants.

Two people were arrested and charged with unlawfully carry/possess firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply cannabis, and to cultivate cannabis.

At the other property, five firearms were seized and four men were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

All six men appeared in the Gisborne District Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, another seven people have been arrested in the past week- charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, drug offending, possession of an offensive weapon and bail breaches.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Love said that gang-related activity disturbed the peace for members of the public and added to a feeling of being unsafe.

“We want our community in Wairoa to be free of the threat of firearms, violence and general lawlessness that come with the presence of gangs. We’re investigating these reports and holding offenders to account,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand