Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar A-League women’s semi-final

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville/Photosport

Wellington Phoenix women have made club history, booking a place in the A-League grand final for the first time in an extra-time thriller.

Wellington won the second leg 2-0, sending them through to next weekend’s A-League decider with Melbourne City, 3-2 on aggregate.

Phoenix striker Makala Woods was the standout at Porirua Park, scoring both goals in the tense, marathon contest.

The home crowd erupted, as Woods burst through the middle to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate in the 42nd minute, after teenage star Pia Vlok brilliantly curled a ball upfield for Woods.

The American striker then sealed the 3-2 advantage with her winning goal in the first 15-minute period of extra-time.

Wellington held Brisbane out for the second period, as the crowd of nearly 6000 reached fever pitch.

Melbourne City earned grand final hosting rights, after finishing top of the league table in the regular season, then overcoming crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory in the semis.

The Wellington women have ended the club’s 19-year grand final drought – the Phoenix men were eliminated the preliminary final in 2010.

The women’s team joined the A-League in the 2021/22 season, with their best finish seventh before this season.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand