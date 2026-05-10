Three injured as police respond to reported stabbings in Christchurch suburb Linwood

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Three people are injured – one seriously – after a reports of possible stabbings in Christchurch.

Police are at a property on Jollie Street in the suburb of Linwood.

Police said they were responding to reports that two people had “stab-like wounds” at about 5.15pm.

Hato Hone St John said three people had been taken from the scene – one with serious injuries, and two in moderate conditions.

It said it had sent three ambulances and one rapid response unit.

Police said they believed the incident involved people who were known to each other, and were not seeking anyone else.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand