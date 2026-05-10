The reality of life in Super Rugby Aupiki

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Source: Radio New Zealand

John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

While Super Rugby Aupiki has evolved significantly from its early three-round amateur format, many players are still balancing the demands of professional rugby with work and family commitments.

With non-Black Fern players earning about $17,000 for the season, tough choices remain part of the reality for many athletes.

For Hurricanes Poua fullback TeRauoriwa Gapper, that balancing act has been part of her life for more than a decade.

A rugby player, teacher and mother of three, Gapper’s experience reflected the challenge faced by many Aupiki players.

“It’s hard work,” she says. “It’s a choice to do what you want to do and you’ve got to know your why.

“My children are the reason why I do what I do.”

Based in Christchurch, Gapper has previously travelled between cities during Aupiki campaigns, but this year will base herself full-time in Wellington.

That decision was made only with the blessing of her children, aged 17, 14 and 8.

“When I spoke to the kids and said, ‘If I have to move full-time, I probably won’t go’, they were like, ‘No Mum, you can’t give up opportunities like that’. That makes me feel a bit better about going, because I know that I’m showing them to follow your dreams.

“I’m glad that the boys are willing to let mom go for a few months and my daughter’s getting there. I was very proud.”

Gapper says the women’s game has changed significantly, since the early days of her career.

“My first season with my daughter, she was 8 months old, when I was playing Farah Palmer Cup, and I had to give up breast-feeding, because I couldn’t pay to take her with me. Now we’re allowed, under a certain age, to bring a child with you, but we just didn’t have the support back then.”

With such allowances, Gapper takes pride in pioneering the progress.

“Now the support around us is massive and it’s pretty exciting that we’ve got mothers that are Black Ferns. We’ve got the right systems in place for people to feel supported, and be able to be a professional athlete and a mother at the same time.”

However, Gapper admits it won’t be easy spending the season away from home.

Brett Phibbs

“I move up on Saturday, which is going to be a bit sad,” she says. “I don’t think the boys will be too worried – I’m going to feel it more than they do – but my daughter’s definitely going to.

“It’s going to be pretty pretty tough to be away.”

She said the whanau had adopted a well-oiled system, allowing Gapper to balance, work, training, matches and family life.

“We’ve got a great Google calendar going on, I’m thankful for my family, for my tribe for helping me out.”

Alongside the demands off the field, Gapper had also dealt with the physical toll of a lengthy rugby career or, as she put it, “been through the ringer a bit”.

“I’ve broken my jaw twice, broken my collar collar bone twice and had quite a few nasty concussions, but I just love rugby so much that I’m willing to put my body on the line.

“There was no thought of stopping because of injury.”

Poua have endured a tough start to Aupiki, finishing last in all but the inaugural season, when they were runners-up with just one win.

“I know it’s been bit rough for us the first few years, hopefully get a few wins on the board this year, if not the biggest win.”

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She says the franchise has recruited some top talent.

“There’s so much new blood, really exciting new blood, too. They haven’t tapped into the potential that these girls can reach.

“Having this competition, where they’re playing week-in, week-out rugby, getting to train like a high performance athlete is just going to do wonders for their development.”

After fighting through so much adversity on and off the field, Gapper is simply happy to still be lacing lace up the boots.

“I’m at the point in my career where I want to make the most of every minute, every second. We are wanting to shift the needle, and get fans and the public excited.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand