NZers on cruise with hantavirus outbreak could face quarantine on return

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Anyone returning to New Zealand from the cruise with the deadly hantavirus outbreak, could be put into quarantine.

It’s believed only one New Zealander is on board the MV Hondius, which is docking in the Canary Islands in Spain on Sunday evening (NZ time).

Three people have died after catching the virus.

The Ministry of Health said it is working closely with the World Health Organisation and international partners to support repatriation efforts. Dr Richard Jaine said there is no reason to believe that any New Zealanders have contracted the virus.

He said repatriation plans would include a thorough health assessment. He said it’s important to take all possible steps to manage any potential risk to the public.

He said depending on the risk it is possible it may also include a period of quarantine for any exposed individual on their return to New Zealand.

Dr Jaine said New Zealand’s health services are well-placed to respond if there is a case of hantavirus in the country, but he said human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is rare and requires prolonged and direct exposure to a case. He said it isn’t like the flu or Covid-19.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has travelled to Tenerife to reassure residents that there’s a low risk of contracting the disease when the ship arrives.

The WHO had assessed the global risk as low and said the risk for New Zealand specifically, is low.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand