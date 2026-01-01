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Mother’s Day can reopen powerful wounds. Here’s how to start healing

May 10, 2026

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Mother’s Day can reopen powerful wounds. Here’s how to start healing

Source: Radio New Zealand

The vexed bonds and painful rifts in mother-daughter relationships are rich fodder for creative work because they persist so acutely in everyday life.

This is the mother wound – the yearning ache that comes from reckoning with the imperfect human mother we get, against the idealised fantasy version we wish for.

“The mother wound is … the gap between what you wanted, what you imagined, what you fantasised about, what you longed for, and what was. That’s the wound,” psychotherapist and academic Dr Zoë Krupka told ABC’s Radio National.

“When you’re a child, it’s not your job to be curious about your mother’s life, but if you want to heal that wound, you have to be curious about it, says Dr Zoë Krupka.

SUZANNE PHOENIX

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand