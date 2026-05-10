Post

Morgana O’Reilly is an expert on what triggers her ‘sh…ty self-talk’

May 10, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF
Morgana O’Reilly is an expert on what triggers her ‘sh…ty self-talk’

Source: Radio New Zealand

In the past, when she didn’t get an acting role, Morgana O’Reilly often blamed her body. Now the 40-year-old understands that her physical appearance and her acting ability are two different things.

While an actor’s looks are important, O’Reilly says, a huge part of casting is about whether or not someone looks “right” for that part.

“It’s more regarding, do you look like that person’s brother or sister? Do you look like you are married to that person? Do you not look too much like the lead? It’s not just about being perfect,” she tells RNZ’s Culture 101.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand