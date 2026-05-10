Little engagement with security efforts despite threats against MPs rising – Parliamentary Service

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The Parliamentary Service says threats against MPs are increasing, but staff feel hampered by MPs’ ”underwhelming” engagement with security efforts.

Parliament’s Petitions Committee has considered a call for an inquiry into the scale and nature of abuse and intimidation targeting women MPs and local body representatives.

Petitioner and former political staffer Sam Fisher said aggressive behaviour and violent threats were discouraging women from entering politics and damaging democracy.

His petition asked Parliament to investigate the scale and nature of threats.

In a submission, the Parliamentary Service told the committee it had noticed an increase in threats and abuse directed towards MPs, both online and in the community, despite what it believed to be a high threshold before MPs reported abuse.

”It believes it is already well established that threats and abuse towards elected representatives, particularly those who are women, is a serious issue requiring attention,” the Select Committee report said.

”The Service told us that its main limitations are resourcing and “underwhelming” engagement by MPs with its security offerings. It plans to continue expanding its offerings and hopes that members will be proactive in learning about and engaging in the services available to them.”

Researchers from the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre also provided a submission to the committee.

Clinical lead Justin Barry Walsh said the prevalence of threats and abuse against MPs was a ”concerning” and ”wicked” problem.

”I would not underestimate the harm that this causes, both to the public figures and their staff, but also I would suggest to our communities and our society,”‘ he said.

Local Government New Zealand told the committee that there had been an increase in harassment of politicians.

”A mid-2025 survey of LGNZ members found that bullying and harassment was very common, reported by 91 percent of women and 83 percent of men surveyed. Women reported more harassment on social media and in everyday interactions outside formal settings,” the report said.

”Survey results showed that most respondents take no formal action, which echoes the concerns of underreporting expressed by the Parliamentary Service.”

Anecdotally, LGNZ’s female members had reported gendered abuse, sexualised comments and threats, with wāhine Māori particularly targeted.

”It notes that much abuse is online and that this abuse is unavoidable when politicians need to use social media to campaign. In-person abuse has taken place at public events, in the supermarket, and at politicians’ homes. Children have been present during instances of in-person abuse and some women reported that their children had been followed home from school,” the report said.

The committee said that consideration of a report from the Ministry for Women would provide a chance for parliamentarians to consider many of the issues raised by the petitioner.

”We consider that opening a separate inquiry is not necessary at this stage.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand