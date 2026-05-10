Post From snowflakes to black holes, Professor Brian Cox examines intricacies of the universe in new show May 10, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand Four hundred years ago, German astronomer Johannes Kepler pondered the perfect structure of the snowflake. He asked a simple question – why do snowflakes have six corners? That is the starting point of Professor Brian Cox’s latest show Emergence, which he brings to New Zealand next month. Professor Brian Cox 2017 Getty Images – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand Previous