Advocacy – The Global Sumud Flotilla Remains Undeterred As Over 30 Boats Depart for Türkiye

Source: Aotearoa Delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has officially departed Crete, with more than 30 vessels now cutting a path across Greek territorial waters toward Marmaris, Türkiye, for a technical stop. This departure is not merely a logistical shift, but a profound statement of persistence. Despite the illegal abduction of our comrades, the psychological warfare of the occupation, and the looming presence of military surveillance and aggression, the fleet remains intact and the goal remains the same: to stand alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of freedom and fundamental rights.

Four New Zealanders continue to sail with the flotilla. Participants Samuel Leason and Hāhona Ormsby continue on in their original vessels. Participants Julien Blondel and Mousa Taher, who were illegally abducted in international waters off the coast of Greece, are set to rejoin the flotilla. The four participants will continue on toward Gaza to attempt to break israel’s illegal siege.

A Solidarity of the Sea: Honoring the Arctic Sunrise

As we press forward, the GSF honors the indelible mark left by Greenpeace and the crew of the Arctic Sunrise, who depart the mission today to answer the call of their next global campaign. Their engineers and mechanics were integral to this fleet, refusing to let the beauty of solidarity be stalled by exhaustion or external interference.

Engineering Resistance: The Greenpeace crew executed over 50 technical operations, ensuring that engine failures and electrical gaps never became obstacles to our mission.

The Architects of Readiness: From the docks of Sicily to the open sea, they prepared 25 ships and fortified the communication infrastructure that allows our voice to reach the world.

Courage Under Fire: In the harrowing aftermath of the illegal boarding of 22 vessels by the IOF, the Arctic Sunrise and Open Arms acted as our primary emergency responders, stabilizing the fleet and restoring the power, water, and spirit required to continue.

“We moved from ship to ship, fixing everything from engines to electronics, ensuring no one was left behind .It has been an honour to ensure every one of these vessels is ready for their approach to Gaza.” — Robin Ristjouw, Chief Engineer, Arctic Sunrise.

The Current Carries Us Forward

While the Arctic Sunrise turns toward new horizons, the steadfastness they helped build remains with us. We sail on with Open Arms, carrying the weight of nearly 80 years of Palestinian struggle and the immediate, urgent need to end israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

The GSF and Greenpeace stand united in an unwavering demand for:

The immediate freedom of Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila, whose detention is a hollow attempt to intimidate a movement that cannot be broken.

The release of the nearly 10,000 Palestinian hostages and political prisoners who are being illegally held, some for decades without access to a real justice system.

A real, permanent ceasefire and definitive end to the illegal siege of Gaza and the absolute protection of civilian maritime missions.

Accountability for the violence committed against our participants as well as for the countless war crimes and crimes against humanity israel has committed against the Palestinian people.

Representatives from over 50 countries will gather in Marmaris for a legal symposium and general assembly on May 10th and 11th, where our resolve will be utilized to finalize strategic plans for this current mission. The occupation may steal our boats, belongings, and loved ones, but it cannot steal the horizon.