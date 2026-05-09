Six people pulled from floodwaters in Marlborough

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Calvin Samuel

Six people have been rescued after their vehicles were trapped by floodwaters between Nelson and Blenheim.

Police said the travellers were reported stuck in floodwaters on State Highway 6, near Canvastown, about 8:35pm on Friday amid heavy rain and storms.

Rescue teams were sent from Search and Rescue, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, and the Defence Force, along with firefighters, “and six people were retrieved from vehicles”, they said.

State Highway 6 between Pelorus and Havelock was closed yesterday due to the storm.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand