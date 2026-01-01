Senior police employee still being investigated almost 3 years after first complaint laid

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A senior police employee is still being investigated over allegations including bullying nearly three years after the first complaint was laid.

It comes after RNZ earlier revealed a senior police officer was facing an employment investigation relating to a complaint that was laid nearly a year ago.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers earlier said he has previously expressed concerns about matters involving employees taking too long to investigate and set an expectation that employment matters be resolved within 60 days.

In response to questions from RNZ, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) manager of assurance Andrew MacNeill confirmed there were “several complaints” regarding the senior police employee about bullying and “some related matters”.

“We received the initial complaint in September 2023. We categorised the original matter as an independent investigation, but our focus has been on overseeing the Police investigation.

“We are also overseeing a second Police investigation arising from further complaints received in September 2025. We will complete a final review at the conclusion of the Police investigations.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

A police spokesperson confirmed police were investigating claims made about a District-based manager.

“There are two separate matters currently being investigated, and while acknowledging the length of time to address the initial case, Police hope to resolve the matters in the next few weeks.”

When Chambers earlier told RNZ in a statement that police employment matters must be resolved within 60 days, he also stipulated criminal matters involving staff may take slightly longer.

“While some issues might require a longer time frame, it should still be completed as promptly as possible.

“As far as I am aware NZ Police has not set timeliness targets for this in the past, but I was concerned many of the matters we deal with were taking too long, and unnecessarily so. That has a significant impact on all of those involved.”

Chambers said a timeliness target set a “clear expectation”.

“The Police Executive have been monitoring overall employment and criminal investigation timeliness.

“We have made progress on this overall. I have set this as a priority because we needed to be doing better than we have been.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand