Rescuers respond to vehicle in Waimakariri River

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Rescue teams are working to free a vehicle stuck in a river near Christchurch, after storms and heavy rain hit many regions overnight.

A ute became stuck in the the Waimakariri River on Weedons Ross Road, West Melton, and emergency services were called about 12.40pm Saturday.

They understood “the occupant is currently not in immediate danger and is waiting for rescue staff”.

Firefighters were responding from Rolleston, West Melton, Kirwee and Christchurch City.

Last night, rescue teams sprang into action to reach six travellers caught in vehicles trapped by floodwaters on State Highway 6, between Nelson and Blenheim. Four vehicles were later recovered.

Earlier Saturday, police said a person had died, after an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian, south of Selwyn, near Lake Ellesmere.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand