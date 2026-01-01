Jollibee Emerges as Vietnam’s No. 1 QSR, According to Euromonitor

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Source: Media Outreach

Key Highlights:

No. 1 QSR in Vietnam (Euromonitor): Achieved top ranking despite not having the largest store network

Achieved top ranking despite not having the largest store network 250+ stores across 50+ provinces: Sustained expansion since market entry in 2005

Sustained expansion since market entry in 2005 Strong local relevance: Growth driven by localized menu, superior taste, and consistent execution

Growth driven by localized menu, superior taste, and consistent execution ~1.5 million students reached across 676 schools: Deep engagement with youth, supported by 500+ scholarships and a 15,000-attendee anniversary concert

Deep engagement with youth, supported by 500+ scholarships and a 15,000-attendee anniversary concert Recognized by independent institutions: Named No. 1 most reputable F&B company in Vietnam and Grab Vietnam’s 2025 Restaurant Partner of the Year

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – Jollibee Vietnam has been named the No. 1 quick-service restaurant brand in Vietnam by Euromonitor International in its Consumer Foodservice 2026edition study—achieving the top ranking despite not having the largest store network in the market. The recognition underscores the brand’s strong consumer relevance and execution in one of the Jollibee Group’s key international growth markets.

Loved by locals. Strong consumer demand continues to drive high traffic across Jollibee Vietnam’s growing store network.

Jollibee Vietnam’s success reflects the brand’s steady growth over two decades, built through consistent execution and a strong connection with Vietnamese consumers. Since opening its first store in Ho Chi Minh City in 2005, Jollibee Vietnam has expanded to over 250 stores across more than 50 provinces and cities, establishing a broad national presence.

The expansion has been supported by a range of store formats—including mall-based, street-front, and delivery-oriented locations—allowing the brand to serve different consumer occasions across the country.

“Vietnam is a highly dynamic and competitive market, and our progress reflects our focus on understanding local consumers and executing well on the fundamentals,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and CEO of Jollibee Group. “It also underscores the strength of combining a well-loved brand with deep local understanding and consistent execution, reinforcing our belief that long-term growth in international markets comes from staying relevant to consumers while building strong operating foundations.”

Strong local relevance

Jollibee Vietnam’s growth has been anchored on a clear understanding of local tastes and behaviors. Core products such as Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chili Chicken, and Jolly spaghetti continue to resonate with consumers, supported by a passion for superior taste and warm, joyful service that encourages repeat visits.

The brand has also maintained strong engagement with younger consumers through school and community-based activations, as well as digital platforms. In 2025, Jollibee Vietnam’s high school and university programs reached 676 schools and approximately 1.5 million students, while awarding more than 500 scholarships. Its 20th-anniversary concert, attended by over 15,000 people, further underscores the brand’s connection with the youth segment.

“We’re grateful to the Vietnamese consumers who continue to choose Jollibee and make us part of their everyday moments,” said Dennis Flores, EMEAA Region President. “This recognition belongs equally to our Jollibee Vietnam team, whose care for the customer and commitment to getting the fundamentals right have made this possible. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering superior-tasting food and a consistently positive customer experience.”

Jollibee Vietnam’s performance has also been recognized by independent organizations. The brand was named the No. 1 most reputable F&B company in Vietnam by Vietnam Report and was awarded Restaurant Partner/Merchant of the Year 2025 by Grab Vietnam, reflecting its strong brand equity and market execution.

For the Jollibee Group, Vietnam reflects how its brands can grow in international markets through a consistent approach to local adaptation and disciplined execution. And as Jollibee Vietnam continues to grow, the milestone underscores how sustained performance is built over time through relevance, consistency, and trust.

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Foodservice 2026 edition, Foodservice Value sales in RSP, data for 2025. Fast food restaurants as per Limited-Service Restaurants category definition.

https://www.jollibeegroup.com

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