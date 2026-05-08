Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – With the acclaimed return of, Galaxy Macau welcomes May as a radiant month of celebration, led by the enduring elegance of French culinary artistry. Bringing together masterful craftsmanship and flavours from around the world, the luxury resort curates a global gastronomic journey that pays heartfelt tribute to diverse culinary traditions and dining cultures. Concurrent to this international feast, Galaxy Macau also presents thoughtfully crafted Mother’s Day experiences, weaving warmth and affection into a month defined by indulgence, refinement and celebration.

Elegant Flavours, Reimagined at Galaxy Macau

The Elegance of French Dining at Galaxy Macau in May

The annual French GourMay Food & Wine Festival returns to Galaxy Macau in its 17th edition, ushering in the most authentic and creative French culinary showcase.

The annual French GourMay Food & Wine Festival returns to Galaxy Macau in its 17th edition, ushering in the most authentic and creative French culinary showcase at The Ritz-Carlton Café, Raffles Lounge and Terrace, The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill and CHA BEI.

Meticulously prepared by the culinary team at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, M7 Wagyu Beef Pithivier is an indulgent tribute to classic French gastronomy. Lusciously marbled M7 Wagyu is encased in hand‑crafted, all‑butter puff pastry. Paired with slow‑sautéed mushrooms and aromatic herbs, it delivers depth, richness and refined opulence. Designed for sharing, each Pithivier is priced at MOP658, with a curated selection of French wines available for optional pairing at additional prices, served at Raffles Lounge and Terrace throughout May.

Evoking the romance of the French Alps, The Ritz‑Carlton Café presents a four‑course culinary journey inspired by the soulful flavours of Savoie, where mountain terroir meets classic French technique. The menu showcases the region’s celebrated cheeses, from Beef Tartare enriched with Reblochon and caviar to Quenelle à la Savoyarde featuring Brittany lobster, sea bass and black truffle. Available for dinner, the experience is priced at MOP488 per person, with an optional Savoie wine pairing offered at MOP388 for two glasses.

Anchoring French GourMay at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill are two dishes that celebrate the hearty, comforting spirit of Savoie. The Baked Lobster with Raclette de Savoie (MOP598) elevates indulgent seafood with molten alpine cheese, delivering richness and depth in every bite. Complementing it is Diots de Savoie with Tartiflette (MOP288), a rustic composition of sausages, potatoes and cheese that offers an authentic expression of regional tradition — generous, warming and deeply satisfying.

At CHA BEI, award-winning pastry maestro Lok Hin Yam brings French pâtisserie into sharp focus with Madagascar Vanilla & Sea Salt Caramel Mille-Feuille, served with vanilla ice cream (MOP120). Crisp, feather-light pastry layers encase fragrant vanilla cream and luscious caramel, achieving a refined balance of texture and sweetness. Meticulously crafted and elegantly restrained, the dessert offers a polished finale to the French GourMay experience, celebrating precision, craftsmanship and timeless indulgence.

Thanking Motherly Love with a Wide Array of Culinary Delights

This Mother’s Day, Galaxy Macau invites families to celebrate the most important woman in our lives with Mother’s Day Gourmet Sensations 2026—a heartfelt culinary programme spanning Michelin‑starred dining, elegant brunches, generous buffets and indulgent afternoon tea experiences across the resort’s acclaimed restaurants.

Executive Chef Stephen Hsu of Botanica, Capella at Galaxy Macau has designed a menu featuring Beef Tomahawk, Scallops and Rose Mousse in celebration of Mother’s Day.

For the ultimate celebration at Lai Heen, the One-Michelin‑starred Cantonese restaurant at The Ritz‑Carlton, Macau. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho presents an exquisite festive tasting menu showcasing refined Cantonese craftsmanship, with highlights such as double‑boiled fish maw soup with fresh abalone, stir‑fried lobster with caviar, and baked taro puree in puff pastry—luxurious dishes crafted to honour mothers with exquisite nourishment.

At Botanica, located at Galaxy Macau’s newest gem, Capella at Galaxy Macau, guests are welcomed into a lush, light‑filled retreat where Executive Chef Stephen Hsu reimagines international comfort food through a contemporary lens. Smoky Chargrilled Tomahawk, Baked Scallops layered with umami richness, and delicately perfumed rose mousse with peach granita form a menu designed as a feast for the senses.

For families seeking variety and abundance, Urban Kitchen at JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau offers a lively buffet experience featuring fresh seafood, premium meats and global flavours prepared across multiple live-cooking stations—perfect for heartfelt gatherings and joyful sharing for all ages to enjoy.

Complementing these highlights, Galaxy Macau also presents celebratory dining experiences at a range of other restaurants, from elegant French brunches and nourishing Chinese specialties to refined afternoon teas and celebratory set menus—ensuring every family finds its perfect way to say thank you, deliciously, this Mother’s Day.

Captivating Dining Offers

· Daily

Raffles Lounge & Terrace –

Picnic Under the Chandelier

This special dining offer evokes a refined pastoral fantasy, where sunlight filters through cascading crystal and time slows to a graceful pause. Thoughtfully composed savouries and freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jewel‑like preserves give way to delicately crafted pâtisserie, from a refined opera cake to a luminous yuzu macaron. A curated selection of teas or a chilled glass of Champagne completes this quietly cinematic experience of modern indulgence.

Time: 15:00-17:00

Price: MOP628++/2 persons / MOP768++/2 persons with 2 special mocktails

· May 22 & 23

Andaz Kitchen –

Chinese‑Portuguese Master Chefs

Four Hands Dinner Series

Andaz Kitchen presents an exclusive four‑hands dining series led by Executive Chef André Lai in collaboration with Black Pearl‑awarded Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall. Blending Chinese and Portuguese culinary traditions, the series offers a refined cross‑cultural experience through contemporary interpretations and precision techniques. Each dinner is meticulously curated, from premium ingredient selection to elegant plating and attentive service, creating an exceptional setting for intimate gatherings or memorable fine‑dining occasions.

Time: 19:00

Price: MOP1,088+/person for six courses with wine-pairing

· May 30

Teppanyaki Shou –

Champagne Drappier X Teppanyaki Shou

Teppanyaki Shou partners with the historic Champagne house Drappier for a one‑night culinary collaboration. Guests will enjoy a curated flight of six Champagnes, from the expressive Carte d’Or Brut to the rare Grande Sendrée Millésime 2012, paired with a bespoke teppanyaki omakase menu. Precision Japanese craftsmanship meets centuries‑old Champagne heritage in a refined dialogue of land, sea and terroir.

Time: 18:00 – 22:30

Price: MOP2,388/person for 8-Course Omakase with 6 Curated Wines

· May 12 – July 13

Various Chinese Restaurants –

Garden of Summer Gourds

This summer, enjoy a lighter, more balanced approach to dining inspired by traditional Chinese wellness wisdom. Featuring cooling gourds and nourishing root vegetables prized for their natural sweetness and hydrating properties, the seasonal menu offers dishes that are refreshing yet satisfying. From comforting slow‑simmered classics to refined banquet‑style creations, each thoughtfully crafted dish celebrates regional Chinese heritage, delivering flavourful, health‑focused dining perfectly attuned to the warmer months.

Enjoyed on the 51st floor of The Ritz‑Carlton, Macau, The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea offers a seasonal symphony of colour, texture and flavour.

· Now until June 30

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge –

The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea

Enjoyed on the 51st floor of The Ritz‑Carlton, Macau, The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea offers a seasonal symphony of colour, texture and flavour. This curated experience celebrates spring’s gentle bloom as it transitions into summer, featuring refined savoury creations and artisanal desserts inspired by florals and sun‑ripened fruit, elevating the afternoon with elegance and lightness.

Time: 14:30 – 17:30

Price: MOP538++/set (Choice of Tea or Coffee)

MOP 738++/set (Served with 2 glasses of Barons de Rothschild Ritz Réserve Brut Champagne)

· Dinner Daily

Yamazato –

Introducing Omakase Kaiseki at Yamazato

An intimate kaiseki journey unfolds at the Yamazato bar counter, under the guidance of Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, offering a front‑row view of culinary refinement – watch as chefs craft each course with meticulous precision, using the season’s finest ingredients. From sushi and sashimi to steamed, grilled and fried delicacies, every dish is a refined expression of Japanese culinary artistry—an immersive, front‑row celebration of craftsmanship.

Time: Daily from 17:30 to 22:00, except Mondays

Price: MOP1,380+/person

Galaxy Macau Unveils Celebrations over Refined Mixology

The celebratory vibes are further uplifted at Galaxy Macau with the luxury resort’s collection of world-class bars, each with their own specialisation.

Pony & Plume—the distinguished whisky sanctuary at Capella at Galaxy Macau—celebrates the creative spirit of Taiwan’s cocktail culture with an exclusive one‑night guest shift. On May 21, the bar welcomes the team behind Kaohsiung’s acclaimed Gallery 20.5, a 50 Best Discovery destination where artistry and nostalgia converge, to unveil “The Finest Pour at Pony & Plume – Gallery 20.5“. Head Bartender Sherry Wang and Bar Manager David Tsai will unveil four original cocktails, showcasing refined technique and native Taiwanese flavours, priced at MOP168 per glass—an evening of understated sophistication in Pony & Plume’s iconic whisky pyramid.

Pony & Plume—the distinguished whisky sanctuary at Capella at Galaxy Macau—celebrates the creative spirit of Taiwan’s cocktail culture with an exclusive one‑night guest shift, featuring Kaohsiung’s acclaimed Gallery 20.5, a 50 Best Discovery destination where artistry and nostalgia converge.

On May 29, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge welcomes Champion Mixologist Damon Hee Mahn Park of Seoul’s Four Ace Club for The Alchemist Flair: A Global Mixology Experience with Damon Park. A World Class Korea Champion 2025 and World Class Global finalist in Toronto, Park’s style fuses Singapore-bred precision with Korean fermentation mastery. For one night only, he presents a curated selection of signature cocktails crafted with Don Julio, Tanqueray, Singleton Whisky and Ketel One Vodka—each drink a study in competition-level technique, layered flavour and uncompromising execution.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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