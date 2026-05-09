Chiefs see off Queensand Reds to bag sixth straight Super Rugby Pacific win

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Wallace Sititi and Samisoni Taukei’aho both bagged a brace of tries, as the Chiefs held off Queensland Reds 31-21 in Brisbane for a sixth successive wins in Super Rugby Pacific.

The two All Blacks forwards were among the better performers for the visitors, who had to work hard to see off the tough Aussies, after they closed within three points entering the dying stages.

The impressive Sititi burst clear off the back of a scrum for his second try to make the outcome safe and lift the Chiefs level with the Hurricanes at the top of the standings.

However, the Hurricanes have a game in hand, to be played against last-placed Moana Pasifika on Saturday night.

Sititi also scored the Chiefs’ first try, in response to an early score from Reds winger Lachie Anderson.

Damian McKenzie’s boot put the New Zealand side 10-7 ahead, after a tense first half, but the game broke open after the interval.

Both of Taukei’aho’s tries came from lineout drives, while the Reds stayed in the game with spectacular tries from Louis Werchon and Treyvon Pritchard.

The Reds drop from fourth to fifth, while the Chiefs can go close to locking in a home match in the first round of the playoffs, if they beat the Highlanders in Hamilton next week.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand