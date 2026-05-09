Basketball: Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker’s Connecticut Sun trounced in WNBA debut

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker has had a tough introduction to the WNBA, with her Connecticut Sun team being trounced in their opening match by New York Liberty.

Leger-Walker, the first New Zealander to be drafted into the WNBA, had nearly 21 minutes on court during the 106-75 loss.

She scored four points in her debut, with two of them coming from a nice reverse lay-up. She shot two baskets from nine attempts, contributed one assist and took two rebounds.

Leger-Walker’s WNBA career begins 29 years after fellow New Zealander Megan Compain played five matches for Utah Starzz in 1997. Compain joined the Starzz as a free agent, while Leger-Walker was drafted by the Sun last month.

The 24-year-old Hamilton-born player https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/top/594649/big-time-arrives-for-kiwi-wnba-rookie-charlisse-leger-walker joined the Sun line-up] just a week after the winning the national college championship with UCLA.

The Sun were depleted by injuries, but were outclassed by the Liberty, who are favourites for this season’s title.

Connecticut will host Seattle at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday (5am Monday NZT).

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand