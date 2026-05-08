Wasp named after Sir David Attenborough for his 100th birthday

Source: Radio New Zealand
What do you get someone for their 100th birthday? In the case of Sir David Attenborough, a parasitic wasp.
Taxonomists at London’s Natural History Museum recently identified the new species in their collection and thought it was perfect timing to name it after the revered broadcaster.
Sir David’s new namesake, Attenboroughnculus tau, a brownish wasp only 3.5 millimetres long, has been described in a study for the Journal of Natural History.
Centenarians have strong genes on their side, but we can have “a very good shot” at reaching 93 with a healthy lifestyle and the right attitude, says longevity researcher Tom Perls.