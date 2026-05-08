Wasp named after Sir David Attenborough for his 100th birthday

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Source: Radio New Zealand

What do you get someone for their 100th birthday? In the case of Sir David Attenborough, a parasitic wasp.

Taxonomists at London’s Natural History Museum recently identified the new species in their collection and thought it was perfect timing to name it after the revered broadcaster.

Sir David’s new namesake, Attenboroughnculus tau, a brownish wasp only 3.5 millimetres long, has been described in a study for the Journal of Natural History.

The abdomen of Attenboroughnculus tau has two distinctive t-shapes on top of each other. Supplied / Trustees of the Natural History Museum